Season Two of ‘Ransom’ Starts on CBS April 7

Season two of the hostage negotiation drama Ransom starts on CBS April 7. Luke Roberts plays expert hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor are also in the cast.

CBS is on board for 13 episodes in the new season. This season’s episodes were filmed in Hungary and Toronto.



Ransom was created by David Vainola and Frank Spotnitz. Spotnitz created The Man in the High Castle for Amazon.

The series is a Canada-Hungary treaty co-production, produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with executive producers Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny (Sienna Films), Spotnitz (Big Light Productions), and Valerie Pechels and Odile McDonald (Wildcats Productions).

Ransom is developed in association with Corus Entertainment Inc.

The show debuted on CBS Jan. 1, 2017.