Season Two of ‘The Purge’ and Season One of ‘Treadstone’ on USA Oct. 15

Season two of The Purge starts on USA Network Oct. 15, leading into new series Treadstone. Based on the movie franchise, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime is legal. Season two explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four connected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all leading up to the next Purge.

From Blumhouse Television and UCP, The Purge is an anthology series.

Season one was USA’s top scripted series in viewers 18-49 and 25-54 last year.

Season two is executive produced by film franchise creator James DeMonaco, who does so along with his partner from Man in a Tree, Sébastien K. Lemercier. Also exec producing are Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew and Jason Blum. Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, from the film franchise, executive produce under the Platinum Dunes banner, as does Thomas Kelly.

Treadstone follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions. The thriller is set amidst a CIA black ops program called Operation Treadstone, a covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins.

Treadstone is produced by UCP and developed by and executive produced by Tim Kring. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner executive produce on behalf of Captivate, which produced the Bourne film franchise.