Season Two of ‘The Mandalorian’ a Go on Disney+

There will be a season two of the Star Wars hit The Mandalorian on Disney+. Season one began Nov. 12, when the streaming platform launched, and featured eight episodes.

Creator Jon Favreau shared the news on Twitter, with @Jon_Favreau saying it will arrive in fall 2020.

The Mandalorian is Lucasfilm’s first live-action series. Said Disney+, “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.”

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It depicts the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Chapter eight, entitled “Redemption,” sees The Mandalorian face down his ultimate foe. “The Mandalorian and his allies come to know their true enemy, who already knows much about them,” said Disney+.