Season Two of ‘Strange Evidence’ on Science Channel July 10

Season two of Strange Evidence starts on Science Channel July 10. The show investigates “the most bizarre phenomena and mysteries ever caught on camera,” according to Science Channel, ranging from “apocalyptic weather occurrences and unidentified creatures to remarkable physical feats.” A crew of experts uses forensic analysis to determine the truth behind the mysteries.

In season two’s premiere episode, scientists examine a toxic fog that creeps into an Illinois town, causing people to flee. A deep-sea dive team in the Gulf of Mexico spots a curious looking organism before it disappears. In China, a highway collision creates a “freeway fireball,” says Science, which has experts puzzled.

Strange Evidence is produced for Science Channel by Wag TV. For Wag TV, Mark Carter is the executive producer. For Science Channel, Wyatt Channell executive produces.

Science Channel is part of Discovery, Inc. Its other shows include Mythbusters and Outrageous Acts of Science.