Season Two of ‘Glow’ on Netflix June 29

Season two of women’s wrestling comedy Glow starts on Netflix June 29. Glow tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work actress in 1980s Los Angeles who is thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's wrestling, alongside a dozen other Hollywood misfits.

Marc Maron plays a B-movie director who runs directs the wrestlers’ ring maneuvers.

The new season of Glow (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) follows the women as they become local celebrities. As Ruth and Betty Gilpin’s Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, the former best friends confront the issues at the heart of their relationship.

According to Netflix, “The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.”

There are ten 30-minute episodes in the new season. Kate Nash, Gayle Ranking and Sydelle Noel are also in the cast.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are the showrunners. Those two, and Tara Hermann and Jenji Kohan, are Glow’s executive producers.