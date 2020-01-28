Season Two of ‘Desus & Mero’ on Showtime Feb. 3

Season two of Showtime’s late-night talker Desus & Mero premieres Feb. 3. Airing in the 11 p.m. ET/PT slot, the program will have new episodes Mondays and Thursdays. David Letterman is the guest in the season premiere.

Showtime describes Desus & Mero as “the duo chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day’s hot topics in their signature style in front of a small live studio audience.”

Desus & Mero shoots in New York.

Guests for season two include Missy Elliott, Penn Badgley, Lakeith Stanfield, Seth Meyers and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was on in the first season.

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero host. Desus is Daniel Baker and Mero is Joel Martinez. The pair also does the “Bodega Boys” podcast.

JAX Media produces the show. Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez are the executive producers.