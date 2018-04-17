Season Two of ‘Dear White People’ on Netflix May 4

Netflix series Dear White People returns May 4. The second season is called Vol. 2.

Set at a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of “post-racial” America, according to Netflix, “that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path.”

It is based on a 2014 film that had the same name. Adds Netflix, “Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.”

The show comes from Justin Simien, who also executive produces, directs, writes and is co-showrunner. Yvette Lee Bowser is also co-showrunner and executive producer, while Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev exec produce too.

The cast includes Logan Browning (Sam), Brandon P. Bell (Troy), Antoinette Robertson (Coco), DeRon Horton (Lionel), John Patrick Amedori (Gabe), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle) and Marque Richardson (Reggie).

Dear White People is produced by Lionsgate for Netflix.