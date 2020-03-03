Season Two of ‘Black Monday’ on Showtime March 15

Black Monday, a dark comedy set on Wall Street in 1987, starts season two on Showtime March 15. Don Cheadle stars and executive produces. He’s in the cast with Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer.

David Caspe and Jordan Cahan created the show, run the show, and are exec producers, too.

Showtime and Sony Pictures Television produce Black Monday.

Season one saw Cheadle’s outrageous Mo take on the blue-blood cabal on Wall Street, leading into its horrific crash in 1987.

For season two, Hall’s Dawn and Rannells’ Blair are bosses. Mo is on the run with Scheer’s Keith. “Who will go down for the crash?” wonders Showtime. “Who will go down for the murders?”

Cheadle picked up an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor.

Season two guest stars include Tuc Watkins, Dule Hill, Horatio Sanz and Casey Wilson.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg exec produce Black Monday, too.