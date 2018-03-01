Season Two of ‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’ Starts on Food Network April 4

Iron Chef Gauntlet is back for a second season starting April 4 on Food Network. Seven aspiring stars of the kitchen battle for the culinary title. Food Network is on board for six episodes, as the hopefuls battle against Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard and Michael Symon.



Alton Brown hosts the show.



"Iron Chef is an iconic title that only a select few can claim, and it's a thrilling ride to see if one of these top-notch chefs have what it takes to join the best of the best," said Courtney White, senior VP, programming, Scripps Networks Interactive. "Gauntlet delivers the non-stop culinary action our audience loves and they are sure to be on the edge of their seat with every battle."



The first season of Iron Chef Gauntlet premiered in April 2017. Food Network debuted the original Iron Chef in 1999, introduced Iron Chef America in 2005 and added The Next Iron Chef in 2007.



Food Network described Iron Chef Gauntlet as a “reimagined reboot" of Iron Chef America.