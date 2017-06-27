Season Two of Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Coroner’ Starts July 17

Season two of The Coroner: I Speak For the Dead debuts on Investigation Discovery Monday, July 17. The series features Graham Hetrick, who shares the most compelling homicide cases from his 26 years as the coroner of Dauphin County, Pa. According to Investigation Discovery (ID), “It’s Hetrick’s job to administer the medical legal death investigation process, enabling homicide detectives to fully reveal the story of how and why someone died.”

Season two offers 10 episodes.

“Graham is not only among the most respected experts and gifted investigators in his field, but one whose distinctive voice and storytelling flair provide a needed emotional warmth in the cold world of forensics,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “We are excited to take viewers behind the operating curtain for another season of The Coroner, revealing Graham’s unique ability to ‘speak for the dead’ and, hence, deliver justice for those to whom it would otherwise be denied.”

Each episode of The Coroner recounts one of Hetrick’s cases starting from the moment he is called to the scene of the crime. The season two premiere, “First Cut Is the Deepest,” sees Army soldier Sam Gore found by his pregnant fiancée, as Hetrick uses his expertise in blood spatter analysis to figure out Gore’s killer.

The Coroner: I Speak For the Dead is produced for ID by Radley Studios, with Brandon Hill, Chad Itskowitz, Christian Thompson and Carolyn Day as executive producers. Day is showrunner too.

Tim Baney is executive producer on behalf of Investigation Discovery.