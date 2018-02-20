Season Two of ‘Backstage’ Starts on Family Channel March 12

The second season of drama Backstage starts on Family Channel Monday, March 12. New episodes air daily at 6:30 p.m. that week, through Friday, March 16. The new season is the centerpiece of Family Channel’s March Break programming lineup.

Family Channel is a Canadian network. After each episode’s broadcast premiere, The Family Channel App will offer the next day’s Backstage episode.

Following premiere week, Backstage moves to its regular timeslot, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Filmed in Toronto, Backstage follows a group of talented teenagers as they face the challenges that come with attending the prestigious Keaton School of the Arts. Season two welcomes new rivalries, friendships and a multi-school arts competition.

Backstage features an all-Canadian cast that includes Josh Bogert, Aviva Mongillo and Mckenzie Small.

Commissioned by DHX Television, Backstage was created and developed by Fresh TV. Executive producers are Brian Irving; Lara Azzopardi, who is also creator and showrunner, writer and director; Jennifer Pertsch, also co-creator; Tom McGillis and George Elliott.