Season Three of ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’ On Netflix Later This Year

The third season of Ultimate Beastmaster, a competition series with Sylvester Stallone behind it, premieres on Netflix later this year. Over 100 competitors from nine countries will compete. There will be nine episodes in the new season.

In each episode, competitors run “one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised,” says Netflix, called “The Beast.”

Ultimate Beastmaster features localized versions of the show in the U.S., Italy, France, Brazil, South Korea and Mexico.

Ultimate Beastmaster is produced by 25/7 Productions and Dave Broome for Netflix.

Stallone, Broome, Yong Yam and Kevin King-Templeton are executive producers.

Former NFL star Tiki Barber returns as a host in the U.S. New hosts for the show include mixed martial arts fighter CM Punk in the U.S., professional wrestler Stun Bennett in the U.K. and singer Dannii Minogue in Australia.



The show premiered in February 2017.