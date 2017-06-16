Season Three of ‘The Ranch’ Starts on Netflix

The ten-episode third season of comedy The Ranch debuts on Netflix Friday. The multi-camera comedy features Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson as brothers and Sam Elliott and Debra Winger as their parents.

The show is written and executive produced by Jim Patterson and Don Reo.

Set on a Colorado ranch, the show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a brief semi-pro football career to help out with the family ranching business with his brother Jameson and father Beau, with whom he butts heads. Winger plays Maggie, who runs the town bar. Much beer is consumed on the show.

Season three picks up with Colt forced to face the reality of his love triangle with Abby and Heather; Rooster settles into a life with Mary after moving off the ranch; and Maggie and Beau navigate life as divorced friends.

A year ago, at the Museum of the Moving Image benefit dinner, where Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos was being feted, Jeff Garlin made some jokes about The Ranch. “You’ve got a ranching show and there are guest actors who come on and have sex with you?” said Garlin to Kutcher. “Who wouldn’t want to watch that show?”

“That’s what Ted said,” retorted Kutcher.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the series debuted last year on Netflix.

The Ranch also features Elisha Cuthbert as Abby and Wilmer Valderrama as Umberto. Valderrama was on That ‘70s Show with Kutcher and Masterson.