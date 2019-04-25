Season Three of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Hulu June 5

Season three of The Handmaid’s Tale begins on Hulu June 5. Three episodes debut that day, with ten to follow.

The drama is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It won the Emmy for top drama in 2017.

Season three is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman and Mike Barker executive produce the show. It is produced by MGM Television.

The cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford.