Season Three of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix July 4

The third chapter of supernatural drama Stranger Things starts on Netflix July 4. “Something strange arrives in Hawkins summer 1985,” said Netflix.

The show was up for an outstanding drama Emmy in September, which went to Game of Thrones. It was also on the short list for a Golden Globe for best drama.

Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour are in the cast.

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, created the show, about a group of kids in Indiana battling a creepy government lab conducting covert research.

Stranger Things premiered in July 2016. Season two rolled October 2017.