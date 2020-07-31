Season Three of ‘Shed and Buried’ in the Works on Quest

Multicast net Quest has greenlit a third season of Shed & Buried. Formerly a Travel Channel show, Shed & Buried is produced by HCA Entertainment. It follows Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove as they discover vintage vehicles.

The new season airs in 2021. Discovery commissioned the season.

Season three sees Cole and Lovegrove traipse the UK countryside rummaging for “motoring treasure,” said Discovery, including cars, motorbikes, yachts and tractors. Cole has an eye for valuable stuff and Lovegrove has a knack for fixing vintage gear.

Quest said it will air a fourth season of Outback Opal Hunters, about Australia’s toughest miners as they search for riches.

“We’re excited to reboot the hugely popular series Shed & Buried for Quest. Our restoration shows are more popular than ever, and Henry and Sam’s passion for transforming vintage items into profit making pieces will be sure to capture their imaginations,” Simon Downing, senior VP, head of factual and sport, Discovery UK said. “After a record-breaking run for the last season of Outback Opal Hunters, we’re also delighted to bring our Quest audience some new exciting storylines in one of the most brutal mining destinations.”

Tegna owns Quest, which is described as a network “that entertains and informs its viewers with exhilarating adventure programming about nature’s greatest dangers, history’s greatest mysteries and man’s greatest achievements.”