Season Three of ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ on Netflix March 29

Season three of horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet debuts March 29 on Netflix. Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore star as a husband and wife selling real estate in the Los Angeles suburbs, and Barrymore’s Sheila turns into a zombie with a desire for human flesh.

Liv Hewson plays their teen daughter, Abby.

Season two kicked off in March 2018 and the show premiered in February 2017. Each season featured ten episodes.

Victor Fresco created Santa Clarita Diet, and executive produces the series, along with Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.