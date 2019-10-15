Season Three of ‘No Activity’ on CBS All Access Nov. 21

Season three of CBS All Access comedy No Activity rolls on the streaming service Nov. 21. All eight episodes will be available that day.

Following last season’s disastrous bust, season three finds detectives Nick Cullen and Judd Tolbeck back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals.

Co-developer, executive producer, writer and star Patrick Brammall will reprise his role as Cullen, a low-level cop who has spent far too much time in a car with his partner. Guest stars this season are Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Dylan McDermott and Paula Pell.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan (Australia) original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Trent O’Donnell directs all episodes.

The first two seasons of No Activity are available on CBS All Access.