Season Three of ‘Nailed It!' on Netflix May 17

Season three of cooking competition series Nailed It! returns to Netflix May 17. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres host the show, which sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at crafting culinary masterpieces. The winner gets a $10,000 prize.

“It’s part competition, part hot mess,” in Netflix’s words.

One episode sees the contestants create Marvel-themed cupcakes and a Black Panther cake. Actress Felicia Day guest stars. The Cake-O-Phobia episode has the contestants make bug cookies and a clown cake. Baking magician Natalie Sideserf joins the judge’s panel.

Other episodes are entitled “Masterpiece or Disasterpiece?,” ''Prehistoric Bakes,” ''Oui Can't Bake!” and “Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat.”

Nailed It! is produced by the Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Patrick J. Doody, Daniel Calin and Gayle Gawlowski the executive producers.