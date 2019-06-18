Season Three of ‘I’m Sorry’ on TruTV in 2020

Season three of Andrea Savage comedy I’m Sorry will return in 2020. TruTV is on board for ten episodes. Tru is part of WarnerMedia.

I’m Sorry follows a comedy writer, wife and mom Andrea (played by Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. She is joined by her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci), and divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull), as well as a close circle of friends.

Said Savage, “I am so, so thrilled to have another season to prove wrong the theory that just because you are a mom, you are not allowed to find buttholes funny. #godswork”

I’m Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, A24’s Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.