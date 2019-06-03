Season Three of ‘GLOW’ on Netflix Aug. 9

Season three of ladies wrestling comedy GLOW begins on Netflix Aug. 9. The new season follows the ladies of GLOW--Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling--to Las Vegas.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are the showrunners. They executive produce GLOW, along with Tara Hermann and Jenji Kohan.

“Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter,” said Netflix. “Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth's passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

Season three has 10 30-minute episodes.

Alison Brie plays Ruth and Betty Gilpin portrays Debbie. Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel and Britney Young are also in the cast.