Season Three of ‘Designated Survivor’ On Netflix June 7

Season three of political thriller Designated Survivor starts on Netflix June 7. The show, starring Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman, spent its first two years on ABC before it was cancelled. Kirkman is a low-level cabinet member who is suddenly catapulted to president after a terrorist attack strikes during the State of the Union, killing all those ahead of him on the presidential succession line.

Seasons one and two are on Netflix now.

Season three sees President Kirkman face a political reality known as campaigning. “What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and “fake news.” Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance,” said Netflix, calling season three “President Kirkman’s greatest test so far.”

The cast also includes Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn and Maggie Q.

From Entertainment One (eOne), Designated Survivor is created by David Guggenheim. He’s an executive producer along with Mark Gordon, Kiefer Sutherland, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood, Peter Noah, and showrunner Neal Baer.