Season Three of 'Cosmos' on Nat Geo March 9

A new season of Cosmos, called Cosmos: Possible Worlds, starts March 9 on National Geographic. There are 13 episodes in the season. It will air on Fox in the summer.

Neil deGrasse Tyson returns as host. He's also executive science editor on the show.

Ann Druyan is creator, executive producer, writer and director. Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark also executive produce.

“National Geographic is proud to be the world’s leading destination for viewers who are passionate about science and exploration,” said Courteney Monroe, president of global television networks at National Geographic. “Which is why we’re excited for the next chapter of the most-beloved and most-watched science show to date, Cosmos, to return to our air. Cosmos: Possible Worlds takes complex themes from astrophysics, astronomy and anthropology and makes them accessible and entertaining for millions of people around the world to devour.”

The series is produced by Druyan's Cosmos Studios and MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door. “This third season of Cosmos: Possible Worlds is our boldest yet,” said Druyan. “The ‘Ship of the Imagination’ will carry us places we never dared to venture before: lost worlds and worlds to come, deep into the future and straight through that hole in the curtain masking other realities – and all of it rigorously informed by science and made real by lavish VFX.”

For National Geographic, Kevin Mohs is executive producer.