Season Three of ‘13 Reasons Why’ on Netflix Aug. 23

Season three of teen drama 13 Reasons Why begins on Netflix Aug. 23. Brian Yorkey created the show. The new season has 13 hour-long episodes.

“Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery,” said Netflix. “But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

The cast includes Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Justine Prentice, Alisha Boe and Christian Navarro.

Season four is in production and will feature the cast's graduation from Liberty High. That will be the final season.

The executive producers are Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin and Selena Gomez.