Season Three of ‘Eric & Jessie’ Debuts on E! in September

E! has ordered a new season of Eric & Jessie, the reality series about the Deckers—football player Eric and country singer Jessie. Season one premiered in the fall of 2013, and season two ran in 2014. The third season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Deckers now have two toddlers, daughter Vivianne and son Eric Jr. Says E!, “Eric & Jessie will give fans an exclusive, unfiltered look at the red-hot celebrity couple when the third season premieres.”

Eric & Jessie is produced by Shed Media for E! Entertainment. Shed Media is a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

“Eric and I are very excited to be back for a third season of our show,” said Jessie James Decker. “We are all about family, fun and sharing the love. I know our fans are going to enjoy watching this new chapter of our lives.”

This season sees Jessie juggling her music career and side businesses and Eric unexpectedly sign with the Tennessee Titans after three seasons with the New York Jets.

The show’s executive producers are Jessie James Decker, Pam Healey, Lisa Shannon, Kathryn Takis and Melissa Stokes.