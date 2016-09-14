Season Three Is End of the Line for ‘Bloodline’

Dark drama Bloodline will end after its third season, which debuts in 2017 and features 10 episodes. Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler created the show, about a family whose secrets are spilled when their ne’er do well brother comes home.

Netflix did not give a reason why the series, which enjoys critical acclaim, is coming to an end. It said in a statement:

“Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler (KZK) are thoughtful and visionary storytellers who lead a prestigious cast that includes Kyle Chandler and Ben Mendelsohn, who have both garnered two Emmy nominations for their roles on the series. Together, with our collaborative partners at Sony Pictures Television, they created a seductive show that Netflix viewers worldwide love and continue to discover. We are looking forward to the exciting climax KZK have in store for the series conclusion in May 2017.”

Hollywood Reporter previously reported the development.

Netflix, set to spend $6 billion on original programming this year, renewed Bloodline’s season three in July.