Season Three of ‘Code Black’ Starts on CBS April 25

Code Black restarts on CBS Wednesday, April 25, in the 10 p.m. ET slot. It will be season three of the medical drama.

The cast includes Marcia Gay Harden, Boris Kodjoe, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, William Allen Young and Luis Guzman. Rob Lowe joined the cast for season two, as the roguish Colonel Ethan Willis.

The show takes place at a fictitious Los Angeles hospital, Angels Memorial, that CBS says has “the busiest, most notorious ER in the nation, where the staggering influx of patients outweigh the limited resources available to the extraordinary doctors and nurses whose job is to treat them all—creating a condition known as Code Black,” according to CBS.

ABC Television Studios produces the show, in association with CBS Television Studios.

Code Black is created by Michael Seitzman, who is executive producer and showrunner. The other executive producers are David Marshall Grant, Rob Bowman, Marti Noxon, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, Ryan McGarry and Mike Weiss.

The season two finale rated a 0.9 last February.