Season Three of ‘BoJack Horseman’ Starts July 22

Season three of BoJack Horseman, the animated Netflix series about a hard partying half man, half horse creature trying to find his way in Hollywood, rolls on the streaming service July 22. In the new season, BoJack, the fading star of a once-popular sitcom, grapples with his legacy while trudging through an increasingly turbulent Oscar campaign for his fabulous turn in a Secretariat biopic. BoJack struggles with how he'll ultimately be remembered by his fans and those closest to him.

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and features comedy veteran Will Arnett voicing Bojack. Other performers voicing characters include Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris and Alison Brie.

Season one rolled in the summer of 2014, and season two debuted last summer.