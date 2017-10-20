Season Three of ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’ on CNBC January 3

Season three of Billion Dollar Buyer premieres on CNBC January 3. There are seven episodes this season, and Tilman Fertitta, hospitality mogul and new owner of the Houston Rockets, hunts for products on the show that he can use at his hotels, casinos and restaurants.

Fertitta oversees more than 600 properties and over 60 leading restaurant, hotel and entertainment brands. In each hour-long episode, Fertitta, the chairman and CEO of Landry’s, Inc., will spend time with two small businesses, sample their goods, get to know their owners, and assess their compatibility with Landry’s. In the end, he’ll decide whether to place a purchase order with one, both or neither of the companies.

Fertitta’s properties include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Golden Nugget Casinos and Rainforest Café.

Billion Dollar Buyer is produced for CNBC by Endemol Shine North America. David Tibballs and Robin Feinberg are executive producers, while Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer fill the same role for CNBC.