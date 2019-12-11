Season 10 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ on HBO Jan. 19

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO Sunday, Jan. 19. It will be season 10. Larry David stars, “stumbling through one faux-pas after another in an all-new season of the award-winning, hit comedy series,” according to HBO.

The show revolves around a fictionalized, misanthropic version of David, who created the show. Curb Your Enthusiasm is shot without a script, with cast members given outlines and told to improvise.

Also in the cast are Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove.

“The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life -– a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush -– can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect,” said HBO.

David, Garlin, Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone are executive producers.

Curb Your Enthusiasm launched in 2000.