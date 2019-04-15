Season 10 of ‘Archer’ Starts on FXX May 29

FXX will start season 10 of animated comedy Archer May 29. The new season is called Archer: 1999 and will have nine episodes.

Archer follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard a salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as hard-drinking Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as his short-tempered ex-wife, Lana Kane; Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother Malory; Judy Greer as the eagle-eye fighter pilot, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as first mate Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as brawny Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as courtesan Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as synthetic human Algernop Krieger.