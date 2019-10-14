Season Seven of 'The Profit' on CNBC Nov. 5

The Profit returns for season seven on CNBC at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 5. Marcus Lemonis hosts the show, about how struggling businesses turn around. CNBC called the program its most-watched primetime show this year.

Lemonis visits 12 entrepreneurs looking for a turnaround this season.

“The Profit is a show about business, but it’s also about the people in business,” said Lemonis. “For me, it’s not just a financial investment, but rather an opportunity for a real transformation that helps set these business owners up for success.”

Lemonis visits businesses in Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, Park City and New Jersey, among other locales, this season. In each episode, he offers cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits.

Lemonis runs the recreational vehicle business Camping World.

CNBC launches the podcast “The Profit” Oct. 15. A new episode premieres every Tuesday. Each 40-minute podcast will unlock stories from the past six seasons.

The Profit is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola the executive producer. Marcus Lemonis, Mike Riley, Deirdre Bianchi and James Bolosh are the executive producers for CNBC.