Season Seven of ‘90 Day Fiance’ on TLC Nov. 3

Season seven of 90 Day Fiance is on TLC starting Nov. 3. The show looks at couples that must fall in love and tie the knot within 90 days of one individual arriving in the U.S., or risk seeing half of the couple return to their home country.

Seven new couples are on the show this season. Love-seekers hail from South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Russia, Finland, Turkey and Ukraine. From South Africa is Syngin, a bartender who struck up a conversation with a tourist from Connecticut named Tania. From the Dominican is Anny, who met Florida man Robert on social media. Robert booked a cruise to meet her in person, and proposed the first day they met.

The show is produced by Sharp Entertainment.

TLC is part of Discovery,