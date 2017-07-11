Season Seven of ‘Homeland’ to Be Shot in Virginia

Showtime and Fox 21 Television Studios will shoot the seventh season of hit drama Homeland in Virginia, the producers said. Production start this fall, primarily in the Richmond area, and the season airs in 2018.

Season six was shot in New York, after the two previous seasons went down in South Africa and Berlin.

“We're thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia,” said Alex Gansa, showrunner and executive producer. “Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy.”

Homeland was developed for American television by Gansa and Howard Gordon and is based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War. The executive producers for season seven, along with Gansa and Gordon, are Danes, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Michael Klick, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem.

Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin are in the cast.

“We are delighted to welcome this outstanding drama to the Commonwealth,”said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. “The film production industry is a significant economic driver for our Commonwealth. With every new film or television series that comes to Virginia, this thriving industry continues creating jobs, generating tourist activity and building momentum for even more great new projects.”

Virginia has previously hosted PBS Civil War drama Mercy Street and AMC Revolutionary War drama Turn: Washington’s Spies. McAuliffe had a cameo in Turn, playing a militia general in season three and sharing the scene with Benedict Arnold.

Turn too was shot in Richmond.