Season Seven of Fox's 24 Is D.C.-Bound

The seventh season of Fox’s hit serial, 24, debuting Jan. 13, will be set in Washington, D.C. Keeping with the tradition of the last few seasons, the show will begin with a two-hour premiere and continue the next day in its regular time slot. Fox will run new episodes of the series, without a break, through June.

The series kicks off in D.C. with CTU dismantled and Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) on trial for his actions from the past few seasons. Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard), left for dead at the end of last season, will return at the start of the new season.

“Tony’s uncertain fate near the end of ‘Day 5’ left the door open for his return,” said executive producer/showrunner Howard Gordon. “And since there was no silent clock at the conclusion of his last appearance -- the 24 tribute to a major character’s demise -- we always kept this as a possibility.”

Even though CTU is no more, Bauer and Almeida will join former CTU colleagues Chloe O’Brian and Bill Buchanan in the nation’s capitol. Janeane Garofalo will play FBI agent Janis Gold and Cherry Jones will play President Allison Taylor. Also joining the cast are Rhys Coiro of Entourage and Annie Wersching of GeneralHospital as FBI agents assisting Gold, and John Billingsly of Prison Break as a “security specialist.”

The seventh season of 24 will kick off at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m.