Season Premiere of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Gives Starz a Record 5.8 Million Viewers

Starz said the season three premiere of Power Book II: Ghost drew 5.8 million multiplatform viewers, making it the network’s biggest-ever premiere.

With several platforms still to report, the season three premiere was up 30% from the season two premiere in November 2021.

The viewership numbers are based on a three-day tally of Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings and Starz Content internal data.

The popping Starz numbers come on the heels of big audiences for other multiplatform hits including The Last Of Us , the first-year HBO series whose finale had 8.2 million viewers.

The Season 3 Ghost cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan, Monique Curnen as Det. Blanca Rodriguez, Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bennet, David Walton as Lucas Weston, Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis, Luna Lauren Velez as Evelyn Castillo, Caroline Chikezie as Noma and Lightskinkeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in Starz’s expanded Power Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz. ■