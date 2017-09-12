Season Premiere of ‘American Horror Story’ Draws Close to 7 Million Total Viewers

The season premiere of American Horror Story: Cult drew 4.56 million adults 18-49 on FX Sept. 5, according to the network, and 6.91 million total viewers. Both numbers are based on live-plus-three. Including a couple encore telecasts and all non-linear data, the show premiered to over 9 million total viewers.



Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created the anthology series, which premiered in 2011 and is in its seventh season. The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson and Billy Eichner.



FX said the American Horror Story premiere is the second most-watched basic cable entertainment program of 2017 year-to-date in adults 18-49 and total viewers, behind AMC’s The Walking Dead.



American Horror Story returns Tuesday, Sept. 12. Episode two is titled “Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.”