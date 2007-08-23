Season-Long 25 th -Anniversary Celebration for Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune will mark its 25th season with a bouquet of new shows, prizes, categories and game features.

The celebration will kick off Monday, Sept. 10, when Wheel of Fortune returns to New York's Radio City Music Hall and begins taping three weeks of new themed shows to air Nov. 5-23.

"People Celebrity Week," a joint venture between the show and People magazine, will partner fans playing for prizes and money with celebrity musicians, actors and athletes who will play for charity donations.

"Best Friends Week" and "Heroes Week" will then take contestants from the New York area, focusing on close relationships and on firefighters, paramedics and police officers, respectively.

The show will also travel to host Pat Sajak's hometown of Chicago in March, taping 15 episodes from the Navy Pier, which will air in May.

To further commemorate Wheel of Fortune in its 25th year, the show will add new puzzle categories and prizes. It will introduce the "25" wedge to its second round and a "Big Money! Round" to the third.

The entire 25th season will show clips from previous season featuring hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak, as well as hosting special congratulations from celebrities and messages from viewers uploaded to the show's Web site.