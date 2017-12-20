Season Four of ‘Strange Inheritance’ Starts on Fox Business Network Jan. 15

Fox Business Network launches the fourth season of reality series Strange Inheritance Monday, Jan. 15. Hosted by Jamie Colby, the show will debut with a two-day premiere Jan. 15 and 16. The fourth season will feature 26 half-hour episodes, with two episodes premiering every Monday at 9 p.m.

“As our top-rated original primetime program, we are thrilled to have StrangeInheritance back for its fourth season,” said Brian Jones, Fox Business Network president. “With many of the episodes being viewer-submitted, it is clear that Jamie has the innate ability to connect with our viewers and share these amazing stories of inheritance.”

More than a third of the new season’s stories came from viewer submissions.

The series chronicles the stories of unique inheritances from people and places across the country. It launched in 2015. Since then, Colby has explored the inheritance of a never-worn pair of Levi’s jeans dating back to the 1800s, a dinosaur park, Abraham Lincoln’s rail splitter, George Washington’s wallet, Jane Austin’s ring, a ghost town gold mine, and a multi-million dollar Colorado bug museum.

“Throughout the years, I have crisscrossed the country numerous times and met some truly incredible people with heartwarming stories of history and inheritance,” said Colby. “It has been an honor and a privilege to share their experiences with our viewers who not only have become our family, but helped put together some of the awe-inspiring stories we’ll showcase this season. I am beyond excited for the debut this January.”

Strange Inheritance is produced by Towers Productions.