Season Four of ‘Wynonna Earp’ on Syfy July 26

Season four of Wynonna Earp begins on Syfy July 26. Six episodes will air weekly, with a mid-season finale August 30. Production on the remaining six episodes of the season resumes later this summer in Calgary, the holdup a result of the pandemic.

Emily Andras is the creator and showrunner. Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell are in the cast.

Wynonna Earp follows legendary lawman Wyatt Earp’s descendant, Wynonna (played by Scrofano), who inherits his mystical gun, Peacemaker.

The new season sees the infamous Earp Curse broken. Demon hunter Wynonna would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts, but she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical enemy yet -- all without the trustworthy gun she inherited.

Syfy, CTV Sci-Fi, IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films and Cineflix Media produce Wynonna Earp.