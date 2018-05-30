Season Four of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ On Netflix

The fourth season of comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is live on Netflix May 30. There are six episodes available in the new season, with the second half of season four premiering on the streaming service later this year.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock executive produce Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt along with Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

Ellie Kemper stars as Kimmy, who adjusts to life in New York after being held in an underground bunker by a doomsday cult for 15 years. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski) and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt comes from Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears for Netflix.