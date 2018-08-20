Season Four of ‘Outlander’ Starts on Starz Nov. 4

Season four of time-travel drama Outlander is back on Starz Sunday, Nov. 4. The series stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Balfe plays the 20 century doctor Claire and Heughan her 18th century Highlander husband, Jamie.

The couple tries to make a home for themselves in colonial America. Says Starz, “As Claire and Jamie build their lives together in the rough and dangerous back country of North Carolina, they must negotiate a tenuous loyalty to the current British ruling class, despite Claire’s knowledge of the American Revolution to come. Along the way, the Frasers cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family.”

Outlander is adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s books and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries.

Starz has signed on for seasons five and six of the show.