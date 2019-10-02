Season Four of ‘Long Lost Family’ on TLC Oct. 25

Docu-series Long Lost Family starts season four Oct. 25 on TLC. Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner host the show, about estranged relatives who have gone through decades of separation before stepping towards reuniting with family.

The season kicks off with identical twins seeking their birth mother. Later episodes show a man pursuing information about his biological mother in hopes of overcoming his lifelong struggle with abandonment, a woman who discovers that the hospital where she was born may have sent her home with the wrong family, and a woman whose search for her mother becomes her greatest ambition after surviving breast cancer.

Genealogy company Ancestry provides DNA testing and family history research on the show.

Long Lost Family is produced by Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

TLC is part of Discovery.