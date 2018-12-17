Season Four of ‘Impossible Engineering’ on Science Channel Jan. 3

The fourth season of Impossible Engineering premieres on Science Channel Jan. 3. There are 10 episodes.

“From the biggest construction project ever undertaken in New York City, to an aircraft carrier that is as long as the Empire State Building is tall, the new season of Impossible Engineering shines a light on the brilliant minds behind these marvels and the remarkable level of detail that goes into building these amazing feats of modern-day engineering,” according to Science Channel.

The new season looks at the Hudson Yards Project in Manhattan, a 16-story hotel build below ground level in Shanghai, and a structure being built to contain Chernobyl’s damaged nuclear reactor, among other things.

Impossible Engineering is produced for Science Channel by TwoFour Broadcast. Neil Edwards is executive producer for TwoFour and Neil Laird is executive producer for Science Channel.

