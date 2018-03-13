Season Five of ‘Power’ on Starz July 1, Sixth Season Ordered

Season five of drama Power starts on Starz Sunday, July 1, and the network has renewed the show for a sixth season. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, an executive producer on the series, will direct the season-six premiere episode.

"As Power wraps production on season five, we want to acknowledge and thank our spectacular Power team for producing another great season,” said Starz president of programming Carmi Zlotnik. "We are also pleased to announce a pick-up for season six.”

Crime drama Power straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. Courtney A. Kemp created the show, and executive produces alongside Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, Gary Lennon and Shana Stein.



The show is also produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Films and Television and Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

The fourth season averaged 9.3 million multiplatform viewers per episode, said Starz.

The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick. Joseph Sikora plays his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton plays Ghost’s wife Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren is his first love, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes.