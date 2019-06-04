Season Five of ‘Killjoys’ on Syfy July 19

Season five of drama Killjoys begins on Syfy July 19. Killjoys follows a trio of hard-living bounty hunters, Dutch, John and D'avin. Working for the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition (RAC), they toil in a four planet-and-moon system known as the Quad. Taking on warrants to apprehend people or property, RAC Agents are given high authority by their agency.

Hannah John-Kamen plays Dutch, Aaron Ashmore is John and Luke Macfarlane is D’avin.

Killjoys is produced by Temple Street, a division of Boat Rocker Studios in association with Space and Syfy. Creator Michelle Lovretta is executive producer along with showrunner Adam Barken. David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Stefan Pleszczynski and Karen Troubetzkoy also exec produce Killjoys.

The Killjoys “owe no allegiance to any system, government or other organizations. With their pasts coming back to haunt them, the trio will have to work hard to keep themselves, and their friends, alive,” said Syfy.