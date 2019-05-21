Season Five of ‘Black Mirror’ on Netflix June 5

Netflix will have season five of anthology drama Black Mirror June 5. There are three episodes in the new season, and Miley Cyrus stars in one. Charlie Brooker created the series.

The episodes include “Smithereens,” about a cab driver with an agenda who becomes suddenly famous; “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too,” about a lonely teen yearning to connect with a pop star, and starring Cyrus; and “Striking Vipers,” about two estranged college pals who reunite and trigger a series of events.

Netflix describes Black Mirror as a drama that “taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion.”

Brooker and Annabel Jones executive produce.