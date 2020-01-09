Season Five of ‘Better Call Saul’ on AMC Feb. 23

The fifth season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC Feb. 23. The second episode airs Feb. 24. There are 10 episodes in the season.

Bob Odenkirk plays shifty lawyer Jimmy McGill. Season five sees McGill practicing law as Saul Goodman, which “creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit,” according to AMC.

Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton are also in the cast.

Better Call Saul launched in 2015, a spinoff of Breaking Bad.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan created the show and are executive producers, with Gould the showrunner. Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz are also exec producers.