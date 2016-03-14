Season 8 Premiere of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Draws Nearly 1M Viewers

RuPaul’s Drag Race started its season eight engine with a bang.

The premiere, also the series’ 100th episode, debuted March 7 on Logo, reeling in nearly 1 million viewers, including encores, and notching 1.5 million streams.

The season eight launch topped the previous season’s debut by 6% in adults 18-49 in live plus three ratings, according to the network.

Also compared to last year’s bow, the net reported a 205% increase in unique visitors and a 357% bump in pageviews to LogoTV.com.

Drag Race airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a peek at the March 14 episode below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-l_UwIg7hmA[/embed]