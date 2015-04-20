Season 3 of BYUtv’s ‘Granite Flats’ to Debut on Netflix May 15

The third season of BYUtv’s Granite Flats will premiere May 15 on Netflix. The first two seasons of the show, the first original scripted series from the Provo, Utah network owned by Brigham Young University, will also launch on the streaming service that day.

“Now in its third season, Granite Flats continues to captivate viewers through riveting scenarios and intriguing characters that are inspired by actual historic events,” said Derek Marquis, executive producer of Granite Flats and managing director of BYUtv.

Set in the 1960s and inspired by real-life Cold War events, Granite Flats follows the residents of a small Colorado town. For season 3, Parker Posey (Waiting for Guffman) and George Newbern (Scandal) have joined the cast, which includes Richard Gunn (Dark Angel), Charlie Plummer (Boardwalk Empire) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future).

“The new season of Granite Flats captures the fear and paranoia that abounded during a period of intense political intrigue in our nation’s history,” said Scott Swofford, executive producer and director of Granite Flats.